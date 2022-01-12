ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: There's still 12m doses of vaccines left after vaccinating 9 million people – Health Minister reveals

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-ManuHealth Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
The Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has revealed that the country has managed to vaccinate close to nine (9) million people since it commenced its Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination exercise.

The Government of Ghana through the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health rolled out a vaccination exercise last year to have 20 million Ghanaians jabbed at the end of 2021.

Speaking to GTV, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has explained, “We couldn’t get to our 20 million vaccination target because for nearly 5 or 6 months we didn’t have vaccines in our stocks.”

He continued, “We got a large number of people vaccinated in the month of December as compared to the previous month.”

Although that target could not be achieved, the vaccination which is ongoing this year is gradually making strides.

Currently, almost 9 million Ghanaians are said to be vaccinated with 12 million doses of the various vaccines still in stock.

Ghanaians yet to be vaccinated are encouraged to visit any of the nearby centres to take the jab in order to be protected from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in the country in terms of the number of active cases is also declining.

Data from the Ghana Health Service shows that the number has dropped to 10,889 from the over 13,000 last week.

