ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CLOGSAG declares strike January 20 over poor conditions of service

Social News CLOGSAG declares strike January 20 over poor conditions of service
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has issued a notice of an intended nationwide strike from January 20 over poor conditions of service.

According to CLOGSAG, its unique conditions of service is borne out of the fact that Article 94(3)(b) of the 1992 Constitution bars civil servants from participating in active political activities.

“It is important to note that the institutions whose members are restrained from participating in partisan politics have distinct and enhanced salary structures and other conditions of service”.

“This our request is fair and genuine,” CLOGSAG said in a statement.

The association said it finds the undue delay in finalising negotiations on the conditions of service for its members worrying and unacceptable.

CLOGSAG said its leaders can no longer hold off the pressure being brought on them by the members to declare a strike, which, according to them, is long overdue.

---Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Siddique Abubakar Suleiman rolls out free skill training to empower Ayawaso North women for jobs
12.01.2022 | Social News
57 Assembly members receive motorbikes in Tano South
12.01.2022 | Social News
AFCON 2021: Controversy in Mali-Tunisia game as referee ends match twice before 90th minute [VIDEO]
12.01.2022 | Social News
Koforidua: Police probe drowning of 7-year-old in septic tank
12.01.2022 | Social News
Dismissed KATH Accounts Officer runs to Special Prosecutor over ‘corrupt payment’ of GHS106,000
12.01.2022 | Social News
Smart Innovations wins gold prize at 4th edition of Igniting Dreams 2022
12.01.2022 | Social News
Pregnant women at Kpatuli walk long distances to seek medical care
12.01.2022 | Social News
Eastern Region has gotten its fair share of development projects – Regional House of Chiefs laud Akufo-Addo
12.01.2022 | Social News
Accra FM journalist slams police for invading office over AFCON coverage
12.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line