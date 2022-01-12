ModernGhana logo
Koforidua: Police probe drowning of 7-year-old in septic tank

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Adweso Police Command in Koforidua has begun probe into the death of a seven-year-old pupil of High Mowing International School who drowned in a septic tank during school hours on Tuesday.

The septic tank in which the deceased, Raymond Opare-Ansah Offei drowned, is located behind the school building.

Speaking to Citi News, Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the school authorities are assisting the police with investigations.

He further stated that no individual would be left off the hook if found culpable.

“No marks of violence were seen on the body. Investigations have also been extended to the crime scene,” DSP Tetteh noted.

“The place was also carefully examined. We have begun questioning the school authorities and investigations are ongoing.”

“The body has been deposited at the morgue and awaiting autopsy. That is also going to inform us as to the direction to go,” he added.

The father of the deceased, George Opare Ansah, who is not suspecting any foul play regarding the death of his son, wants school authorities not to shirk their responsibilities when children are entrusted in their care.

“What I know is that their negligence has made this thing happen. I want it to set an example to all schools…whenever someone comes to you, the person needs maximum security,” he said to Citi News.

By Citi Newsroom

