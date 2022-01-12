ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2022 Health

No traditional medicine or herbs can cure breast cancer; i''ve tried it all and here i'm — Patient reveals

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
No traditional medicine or herbs can cure breast cancer; i''ve tried it all and here i'm — Patient reveals
12.01.2022 LISTEN

A twenty-six-year-old breasts cancer patient, Abena Mensah, who is battling for her life is advocating against the use of traditional medicines in treating breast cancer disease.

She said if she had listened to medical advice about the negative effect of traditional medicine used for treatment for breast cancer, her breast cancer would not have reached a dangerous stage.

The patient came to Peace and Love Hospital at Oduom, in the Asokwa Municipal of the Ashanti region on Tuesday, January 11, with swollen, disfigured and discoloured breasts.

She burst into uncontrollable tears when doctors at the facility after diagnoses told of her current condition and her little chance of survival.

Narrating her situation, she said “I came to Peace and Love Hospital with lumps in my breasts. They said a lab test must be conducted to find out what exactly they were, I was afraid so I ran away.”

She added, “I got pregnant along the way, a nurse during an antenatal, told me to visit Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for breast cancer treatment. At KATH, I was told that a mastectomy (removal of the breast) must be performed to save my life, I was afraid too so I ran away.”

She continued that her last hope was to resort to traditional medicines she had been hearing on radio stations, “and after sometimes, my breasts disfigured, discharging unpleasant fluids, with one breast swelling and the other shrinking”.

Anguishing in pain, she pleaded with her fellow women to heed medical advice on breasts cancer. In her experience, she said, “no traditional medicine or herbs can cure breast cancer”.

The Consultant Surgeon at the Peace and Love Hospital, Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, told this reporter that the patient’s case is at the late stage (Stage 4), and palliative treatment is the only option.

“Her Prognoses (survival for late stages of breast cancer) is poor; giving her a little chance of one year to survive. All that we can do is to give her palliative treatment to keep her going,” she said.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, reiterated her call on reporting early cases of breast cancer for prompt actions to prevent premature deaths among women.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19 vaccines are good, effective, prevented deaths — GMA President disagrees with anti-vaccine doctors
12.01.2022 | Health
Create Mental Health Fund – Willing Ways Foundation CEO tells gov’t
12.01.2022 | Health
Some Agenda 111 projects facing challenges but we’re course; 55 sites are progressing – Says Health Minister
12.01.2022 | Health
COVID-19: Stop the vaccination; it's not working – Akufo-Addo told
12.01.2022 | Health
Omicron is 80% dominant COVID-19 variant in Ghana – WACCBIP
11.01.2022 | Health
Sissala West MP donate beds to CHPS Compounds of three communities
11.01.2022 | Health
Sissala West MP donates blood preserving refrigerator to Gwollu District Hospital
11.01.2022 | Health
Chairman of First Sky appeals to gov’t to consider two sessions of dialysis on NHIS
11.01.2022 | Health
Bolgatanga is HIV hotspot in Upper East Region —GHS
11.01.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line