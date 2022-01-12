Accommodation crisis hit University of Ghana again as school resumes

The perennial accommodation crisis at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, has gotten worse in the wake of the reopening of school this month.

Despite fears of the strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the 2022 academic year for tertiary institutions is going ahead as planned with the admission of new students for level 100.

With thousands of students being admitted, the mad rush for accommodation has been intense with many students unable to pay for rooms due to the cost involved.

As a result of the situation, there are fears that some students may have to defer course this year.

Meanwhile, acting SRC President, Naadu Antwi has told TV3 that efforts are being made to help resolve the problem.

“What I did with my team was, I instructed them to go to places around like Okponglo, shiashie, Bawuleshie, Mariana, UPSA and look for hostels that are close and also negotiate with owners to reduce prices to accommodate students for the meantime while we try solve the accommodation crises on campus.

Touching up on the cries of some students who have contacted her, she said unfortunately, it is beyond the control of the SRC.

“We came to a subsidized fee but it’s still more expensive than the hostels we have on campus. There were still students who could not afford.

“I had a lot of students calling me here and there, telling me about the problems they facing with regards to accommodation. This is something that is beyond the SRC. We cannot do much about it,” Naadu Antwi shared.