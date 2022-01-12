ModernGhana logo
I’ll continue doing my best to ensure Ghana’s growth, development – Bagbin assures

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has assured Ghanaians he is committed to doing his best to ensure the growth and development of the country.

On January 7, 2022, the experienced and astute Ghanaian politician marked a year in Parliament as the Speaker of the House.

Although the house was on recess, he was celebrated by Ghanaians especially Minority Members of Parliament.

In a press release issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Parliament of Ghana today, Speaker Alban Bagbin has extended appreciation to all those that celebrated him on his one year anniversary.

“The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin, expresses his heartfelt gratitude to the numerous well-meaning Ghanaians who extended congratulations and encouragement to him as he concluded his first year as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic,” part of the release reads.

Looking forward to his second year in Parliament as Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin says he remains committed to giving his best.

“He assures all Ghanaians that he will continue to play his part as best as he can to ensure the growth and development of Mother Ghana, especially in the area of parliamentary democracy and good governance. He looks forward to a stronger partnership with government and civil society in promoting accountability during this second year of his tenure,” the statement dated January 12 adds.

Read the full statement below:

112202220948-h41o266fea-28151b77-c75a-4497-ae37-c095ce233de2

