'Apologise for stealing our water project, you can't reap where you never planted' — Concerned Citizens of Aboadi chases Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Aboadi are calling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a thief over claim that the government did not construct the solar-powered mechanized water system for the people of Ahanta West.

This is in reference to a Facebook post by the President on December 23, 2021, where he captured the solar-powered mechanized water system for the good people of Ahanta West as his evidence.

Unhappy about the President’s post, the concerned citizens of Aboadi have this week organised a press conference to according to them, expose the lies of President Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the media, former Assembly Member for Aboadi/Fasin Electoral Area and convener of concerned citizens, Mr. Ebenezer Essien dared the President to provide evidence for the cost of the project in any budget used by his government for the past five years.

He explained to journalists that the Chief of Aboadi, Nana Etsin Kofi II held several meetings with management of a private company and lobbied for the project.

He said after the engagement, the private company obliged to put up the solar mechanized water project as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“The President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo cannot and will not be able to provide appropriate answers to the begging questions I asked earlier because he only sought to throw dust into the eyes of the unsuspecting public but he has been caught pants down,” Mr. Ebenezer Essien told journalists.

Confident there is no way the President can prove the project was done by his government, the concerned citizens of Aboadi are demanding an apology for the attempt to 'steal the project.'

“We, the concerned citizens of Aboadi and Ahanta need an unqualified apology from H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, the President of Ghana for peddling falsehoods and knowingly deceiving the public and wants to reap where he has not planted at all. We need not remind our leaders, especially, our president that truthfulness is a very important virtue in every leadership position,” Mr. Ebenezer Essien.

Below is the speech read by the former Assembly Member on behalf of the concerned citizens:

STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HON. EBENEZER ESSIEN, FORMER ASSEMBLYMEMBER FOR ABOADI/FASIN ELECTORAL AREA AND CONVENER OF CONCERNED CITIZENS OF ABOADI, AT A PRESS CONFERENCE HELD AT ABOADI IN THE AHANTA WEST DISTRICT TO EXPOSE THE LIES AND DECEPTION BY H.E. NANA ADDO DANQUAH AKUFO-ADDO, THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA ON THE ABOADI WATER PROJECT.

TUESDAY, 11TH JANUARY, 2022

Good morning to you gallant concerned citizens of Aboadi Ahanta and Ahanta West in general. Let me also extend my felicitations to our distinguished ladies and gentlemen of the media.

I would like to first of all wish all of you a prosperous new year and ask God for His blessings, guidance and protection.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen of the media, we are extremely excited that we are having this presser here on site so that you will see factual things for yourselves.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo on 23rd December, 2021 posted on his official Facebook wall that his government had constructed this solar powered mechanized water system for about 3,500 for the good people of Ahanta West and captured this water project that was commissioned on Monday, 20th December, 2021 as his evidence. He said, “Government is committed to providing the necessary social amenities for the benefit of all Ghanaians” and we the concerned citizens of Aboadi and Ahanta West are not happy at all about this attitude of the President wanting to ‘steal’ this project from the private organization that really constructed this water project for us.

We, the concerned citizens of this community (Aboadi-Ahanta) were exceedingly and extremely shocked when we saw this coming from no less a person but the President, H.E. Nana Addo, appropriating unto himself a project that he or his government has no clue whatsoever about it.

We share the opinion that good governance and leadership should be truthful to the people but what we are seeing from the President is directly opposite as far as this water project is concerned.

Ladies and gentlemen from the media, kindly permit me to ask our President these begging questions below:

1. In which year’s budget statement of his five(5) year administration was this water project captured?

2. How much was budgeted for this project?

3. Who was the consultant to the project?

4. What was the duration for the completion of the project?

5. What is the name of the contractor?

6. Which government representative(s) came to our chief and his elders to get a piece of land for the project?

Ladies and gentlemen of the media, please permit me to present some undeniable facts about this solar mechanized water project in our community today.

I. The Chief of Aboadi, Nana Etsin Kofi II had some engagements with the management of a private company and lobbied for the project. The private company obliged to put up this very nice solar mechanized water project. When the company was ready to start the project, it was our Chief who gave the company this piece of land for the project.

II. The private organisation that decided to give the good people of Aboadi this water project is GOS LIMITED COMPANY (A SCHLUMBERGER JV COMPANY). They agreed with our Chief to undertake this project because it was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to see to it that the people of Aboadi have clean and potable drinking water.

III. On the 20th of December, 2021, this water project was inaugurated by SOPS IDERIAH (Nigeria and West Africa Managing Director of the Company) who travelled from Nigeria to this place for the inauguration (You can even see the plaque embossed on the project for yourselves).

IV. At the inauguration ceremony, Nana Etsin Kofi II and Sops Ideriah spoke to Adomba TV (an online tv in the district).

Nana Etsin Kofi II, the Divisional Chief of Aboadi said, “I am very happy that this project has come during my time. I led and lobbied for the project. It is neither Assembly nor government project. It is a project for the community. What I am even happy about is that if the Assembly or government puts up an income generating project, it becomes partisan but this project cannot be part of those projects.”

The Nigeria and West Africa Director of the company, Sops Ideriah, also said, “In Schlumberger, what we do is basically, we unlock access to resources wherever we see value and in the process of doing that, we make sure that we do that sustainably and to the impact of everyone, what we call the benefit of all. We work here and we go pass this community regularly. About six months ago, we reached out to the community to find out what are the some of the things that are lacking within this community and we were told that portable water, clean drinking water has been a perennial challenge within this community. So, with that we felt that we as company in the spirit of the benefit for all and more so the communities where we are working, we felt that we should put in what we call a solar mechanized water borehole here that can bring sustainable, continuous water to the community here and it is clean and fresh. The intent is that this is something that will be lasting for the legacy within this community. So, it is basically we in Schlumberger headed by JV GOS Limited here. It is a pleasure for us to leave an impact, not just within the community here but also in Ghana”. I will share with you some pictures and videos during the inauguration of this project.

So, with all these incontrovertible evidences, how can Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo claim glory for this project? I dare say that, Mr. President, this is a vain-glory.

In conclusion, The President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo cannot and will not be able to provide appropriate answers to the begging questions I asked earlier because he only sought to throw dust into the eyes of the unsuspecting public but he has been caught pants down.

We, the concerned citizens of Aboadi and Ahanta need an unqualified apology from H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, the President of Ghana for peddling falsehoods and knowingly deceiving the public and wants to reap where he has not planted at all. We need not remind our leaders, especially, our president that truthfulness is a very important virtue in every leadership position.

Ladies and gentlemen from the media, I am very grateful for your coming and may the good Lord bless our homeland Ghana.

Thank you for your attention.

