MMT consoles victims of Monday crash that left 13 persons dead

The management of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) has consoled the victims of a crash that happened on Monday, 10 January 2022, involving one of its buses with registration number AS 7123-Y and a mini sprinter bus with registration AS 1813-19 at the outskirts of Anhyiaso in the Anhyiaso-Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region.

The accident claimed 13 lives on the spot.

The message of condolence from the management of MMTL was signed by the Head of Corporate Communications dated Tuesday, 11 January 2022.

According to the statement, “it is really a sad moment for the company, as we mourn all the cherished passengers onboard the sprinter bus, who have lost their lives while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.”

---Classfmonline