ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2022 Headlines

May the gods strike me dead if I accept a future NDC appointment – FixTheCountry convenor

May the gods strike me dead if I accept a future NDC appointment – FixTheCountry convenor
12.01.2022 LISTEN

A convener for FixTheCountry Movement, Osagyefo Oliver Barker Vormawor has said the gods of the country should deal with him dead if he turns away from the tenets of the group to pursue an NDC agenda.

Speaking on Obuasi-based Aseda FM, on Tuesday, 11 January 2021, Mr Vormawor said his decision to demand good governance stems from the fact that Ghanaians suffer most at the actions of politicians.

Responding to a question that some pressure groups that charted similar path have seized to exist after there was a change in government, Mr Vormawor said his intentions are pure and what interest him the most is to see the Ghanaian better off.

“FixTheCountry movement is here to compel all governments to do what's right and not only NPP,” he said.

Explaining why the Economic Fighters League (EFL) parted ways with FixTheCountry movement, he said EFL wanted the movement to metamorphose into a political party which was against the purpose for which the group was formed.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: Where is your scientific evidence? — Health Minister asks anti-vaccine doctors
12.01.2022 | Headlines
I’ll continue doing my best to ensure Ghana’s growth, development – Bagbin assures
12.01.2022 | Headlines
'Apologise for stealing our water project, you can't reap where you never planted' — Concerned Citizens of Aboadi chases Akufo-Addo
12.01.2022 | Headlines
The 70km of new rail line passes through my territory so you’ve done well – Krobo chief tells Akufo-Addo
12.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Accra Digital Centre boss Kofi Nkansah as new NEIP CEO
12.01.2022 | Headlines
Where is the end point if vaccines don't stop infection, spread of Covid-19; halt vaccination – Concerned Doctors petition Akufo-Addo
12.01.2022 | Headlines
Major boost for Police Service as Akufo-Addo launches GHS6.1m Emergency Medical Intervention Fund
12.01.2022 | Headlines
Let's support the Police to make Ghana safe for all — Akufo-Addo
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo launches Gh¢6.1million Police Medical Fund; commissions projects at Police Hospital
11.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line