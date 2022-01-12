May the gods strike me dead if I accept a future NDC appointment – FixTheCountry convenor

12.01.2022 LISTEN

A convener for FixTheCountry Movement, Osagyefo Oliver Barker Vormawor has said the gods of the country should deal with him dead if he turns away from the tenets of the group to pursue an NDC agenda.

Speaking on Obuasi-based Aseda FM, on Tuesday, 11 January 2021, Mr Vormawor said his decision to demand good governance stems from the fact that Ghanaians suffer most at the actions of politicians.

Responding to a question that some pressure groups that charted similar path have seized to exist after there was a change in government, Mr Vormawor said his intentions are pure and what interest him the most is to see the Ghanaian better off.

“FixTheCountry movement is here to compel all governments to do what's right and not only NPP,” he said.

Explaining why the Economic Fighters League (EFL) parted ways with FixTheCountry movement, he said EFL wanted the movement to metamorphose into a political party which was against the purpose for which the group was formed.