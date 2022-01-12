ModernGhana logo
Koforidua: Sad as 7-year-old school boy drowns in open septic tank

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
George Opare Offei, a father of a 7-year-old school boy broke down in tears on Tuesday when he received news that his son had drowned in a septic tank.

Raymond Opare-Ansah Offei, a class three pupil of High Mowing International School fell in open septic tank filled with water at the back of the school yesterday.

He was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua but was pronounced dead on arrival.

From the father’s narration, management of the private school informed him on phone that his son accidentally fell into a septic tank in the school and was rushed to the Regional Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr. George Opare Offei after receiving the news reported the incident to the Adweso District Police command. He was then assigned to some detectives who accompanied him to the school located at Okorase.

The Police detectives after meeting with Daniel Mantey who is the Proprietor of the School proceeded to the scene of the septic tank where investigations into the death of the school boy commenced.

Sources tell Modernghana News that after examining the body of the seven-year-old, there were no visible marks of violence on the body.

The Police are continuing with the investigations to ascertain what led to Raymond Opare-Ansah Offei falling into the open septic tank.

