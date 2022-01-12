Akufo-Addo appoints Accra Digital Centre boss Kofi Nkansah as new NEIP CEO

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to run the affairs of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

The confirmation of his latest appointment is contained in a lettered dated January 11, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah since 2017 has been the managing director of the Accra Digital Centre (Ghana Digital Centres Ltd).

After excelling in that role and rising to prominence, he has now received the new appointment and must write to the presidency to confirm his acceptance of the appointment within 14 days.

At NEIP, Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah will take over from John Kumah. The Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region is now set to focus on serving as one of the two Deputy Ministers to Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

At NEIP, Kofi Nkansah will be tasked to build on the achievements from the programme and to introduce new modules which will help reduce youth unemployment including leading the implementation of the YouStart Programme with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and partner financial institutions.

The incoming NEIP CEO is a Technology and Innovation professional with 16 years of experience across various industries.

His work experience spans the Telecommunications, Free zones, Utilities and Entrepreneurship/Innovation Industries.

Already, he is being tipped to succeed in his new role when accepted.