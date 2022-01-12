ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo appoints Accra Digital Centre boss Kofi Nkansah as new NEIP CEO

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo appoints Accra Digital Centre boss Kofi Nkansah as new NEIP CEO
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to run the affairs of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

The confirmation of his latest appointment is contained in a lettered dated January 11, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah since 2017 has been the managing director of the Accra Digital Centre (Ghana Digital Centres Ltd).

After excelling in that role and rising to prominence, he has now received the new appointment and must write to the presidency to confirm his acceptance of the appointment within 14 days.

At NEIP, Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah will take over from John Kumah. The Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region is now set to focus on serving as one of the two Deputy Ministers to Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

At NEIP, Kofi Nkansah will be tasked to build on the achievements from the programme and to introduce new modules which will help reduce youth unemployment including leading the implementation of the YouStart Programme with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and partner financial institutions.

The incoming NEIP CEO is a Technology and Innovation professional with 16 years of experience across various industries.

His work experience spans the Telecommunications, Free zones, Utilities and Entrepreneurship/Innovation Industries.

Already, he is being tipped to succeed in his new role when accepted.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Where is the end point if vaccines don't stop infection, spread of Covid-19; halt vaccination – Concerned Doctors petition Akufo-Addo
12.01.2022 | Headlines
Major boost for Police Service as Akufo-Addo launches GHS6.1m Emergency Medical Intervention Fund
12.01.2022 | Headlines
Let's support the Police to make Ghana safe for all — Akufo-Addo
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo launches Gh¢6.1million Police Medical Fund; commissions projects at Police Hospital
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Minority to drag Transport Minister to Parliament over cost of Christmas trees at KIA
11.01.2022 | Headlines
GRA exempt Ghanaians receiving GHS365 as monthly salary from paying tax
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Bawku: Two men not allowed on one motorbike, women not allowed to pick men — REGSEC bans pillion riding
11.01.2022 | Headlines
20 heavily-armed policemen storm Accra FM, drag away Drivetime host
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Ex-MASLOC boss running away from trial – Prosecution fumes
11.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line