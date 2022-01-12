ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-levy: Exempt e-payment of school fees – NGO

Education E-levy: Exempt e-payment of school fees – NGO
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Young Africans for Opportunities (YAFO), has made an appeal to the government to exempt the payment and transfer of school fees from the charges of the Electronic Levy.

According to the NGO, the E-Levy bill should exempt the transfer and payments for school fees at tertiary institutions to bring some respite to students.

The NGO for youth development made this appeal in a statement released in Accra.

The statement explained that the E-Levy bill has created certain exemptions, however, these exclude the transfer and payment for school fees at public and private tertiary institutions.

“The increased use of Mobile Money means that E-Levy would affect every individual who engages in electronic transfer, including students and parents who would be paying fees and other costs via banks and Mobile Money transfer platforms,” the statement said.

The statement averred that there is the need to consciously exclude students who may rely on such transfers to pay their school fees.

“Since the government has already exempted transfers for payment of taxes, fees, and charges on Ghana - GOV activities, it would be prudent to expand the exemption to cushion students and parents especially during payment of school fees and other bursaries to public universities,” the statement noted.

YAFO said excluding transfers for the payment of school fees at the tertiary level would be helpful to cushion students and parents from the double agony of school fees payment and E-levy charges.

Parliament is, however, yet to approve the introduction of the E-levy as the Majority and Minority are divided over its passage

---Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
CTVET releases 2021 results, 160 candidates' results withheld
11.01.2022 | Education
SALT Institute Appoints a Global Goodwill Ambassador on Leadership and Diplomacy
11.01.2022 | Education
Africa Education Watch commends GES for dismissing 11 staff
10.01.2022 | Education
UTAG Strike: Students beg stakeholders to resolve issues
10.01.2022 | Education
You should’ve notified us first – NLC tells UTAG; invites leaders, FWSC to negotiation table
10.01.2022 | Education
When will public basic schools reopen? – Clement Apaak demands clarity from GES
10.01.2022 | Education
UG secures about 400 beds in private facilities to tackle accommodation crisis
10.01.2022 | Education
UTAG begins strike today over 'worsening' conditions of service
10.01.2022 | Education
Provide educational materials for your kids – Parents told
08.01.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line