This year no wasting time on my enemies; focusing on my happiness – Koku Anyidoho

Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho has said he will no more pay attention to those always praying his downfall this year.

The outspoken and articulate politician in 2021 was an albatross on the neck of the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Finally in July, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC was sacked, resulting in criticisms of top officials including current general secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Appearing to have moved on from the constant jabs, Koku Anyidoho has through a statement posted on his Twitter page emphasised that he is focusing on what makes him happy only this year.

According to him, he used to waste his time and energy on his enemies but not anymore.

“This is what Asomdwee Park will look like when President Akufo-Addo finishes construction & commissions. Atta-Mills Institute is growing from strength to strength in the name of the Lord. I used to waste time & energy on my enemies; I don't have time for them again. I am happy,” Anyidoho posted on Twitter.