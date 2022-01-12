ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ahanta West residents accuse Akufo-Addo of 'stealing' project done by private company

Social News Ahanta West residents accuse Akufo-Addo of 'stealing' project done by private company
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Concerned Residents of Aboadi in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has accused President Nana Akufo- Addo and his government of laying claim to a project that was financed and built by a private company.

The group wonders whether the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a research team, for which reason such blunder will be caused, adding that perhaps “the NPP wants to cause mischief”.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on 23rd December, 2021 posted on his official Facebook wall that his government had constructed this solar powered mechanized water system for about 3,500 for the good people of Ahanta West and captured this water project that was commissioned on Monday, 20th December, 2021 as his evidence.”

112202283611-swnaqecp5k-aboadi-ahanta-west-project

112202283611-8et2xkjwvq-aboadi-ahanta-west-project

Convener of the group and former assembly member for the area Ebenezer Essien, at a press conference, said “the concerned citizens of Aboadi and Ahanta West are not happy at all about this attitude of the President wanting to 'steal' this project from the private organization that really constructed this water project for us”.

He narrated that the project saw the light of day after the Chief of Aboadi had series of engagement with GOS Limited, a Schlumberger JV Company, insisting that at no point in the engagement was President Akufo-Addo and his government mentioned as having played any role.

112202283612-8dt2wkivvq-aboadi-ahanta-west-project2

112202283612-8dt2wjivuq-aboadi-ahanta-west-project2

“The Chief of Aboadi, Nana Etsin Kofi II, had some engagements with the management of a private company and lobbied for the project. The private company obliged to put up this very nice solar mechanized water project. When the company was ready to start the project, it was our Chief who gave the company this piece of land for the project. The private organization that decided to give the good people of Aboadi this water project is GOS LIMITED COMPANY (A SCHLUMBERGER JV COMPANY). They agreed with our Chief to undertake this project because it was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to see to it that the people of Aboadi have clean and potable drinking water.”

Ebenezer Essien believes that “the concerned citizens of Aboadi and Ahanta need an unqualified apology from H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo , the President of Ghana for peddling falsehoods and knowingly deceiving the public and wants to reap where he has not planted at all”.

---3news.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Amansie West residents chase Chairman Wontumi over abandoned road project
12.01.2022 | Social News
Damongo police intercept bus carrying suspected foreigners
12.01.2022 | Social News
Claims about dead bodies dumped at Kumasi Children’s Park every month untrue – Police
12.01.2022 | Social News
CPP calls on Guinea's Ambassador to mark 100th birthday of Sekou Toure
12.01.2022 | Social News
Koforidua: Sad as 7-year-old school boy drowns in open septic tank
12.01.2022 | Social News
This year no wasting time on my enemies; focusing on my happiness – Koku Anyidoho
12.01.2022 | Social News
We are poised to deal with officer misconduct – Dampare
12.01.2022 | Social News
The sick will be allowed — Bawku MCE announces health exceptions to ban against male pillion riders
12.01.2022 | Social News
Ho Municipal Assembly clear structures on waterways, areas earmarked for roads
12.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line