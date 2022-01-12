We are poised to deal with officer misconduct – Dampare

The Ghana Police Service has warned its personnel against all forms of misconduct in their line of duty.

The Service says it has instituted pragmatic steps to curb every misconduct behaviour.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Service will not hesitate to punish miscreant officers whose actions oppress the public and make the public lose confidence in the police service.

He made the remarks at the inauguration of an office complex for the Police Professional Standards Bureau built by Tobinco Group of Companies.

“We want to give you assurance that in our quest to become a world-class police intuition, we have no reason not to up our game and make sure that we leave all the things that are unprofessional, unethical and inhumane that set us against the public behind so that at the end of the day, we would be out there to be appreciated with the public having confidence in us,” Dr. Dampare said.

A number of police officers found to have gotten involved in various forms of illegalities have been interdicted and put under investigation.

Last week, the Service interdicted five of its officers at Asamankese in the Eastern Region after they allegedly extorted money from a driver, allegedly assaulted him, and planted Indian Hemp on him.

The Police Officers were led by one Chief Inspector William Tawiah. The others are Sgt. Ibrahim Iddi, Sgt. Richard Otoo, Sgt. Samuel Kumah and Cpl. Richard Kpeanaah.

The victim of the extortion said the incident took place on January 2, 2022 at Sukruntu, close to Asamankese.

“That he [Victim] was arrested and assaulted, and it took a friend called Abu who happened to chance upon the scene to plead on his behalf. The policemen demanded and collected 500 cedis from him through his friend Abu before he was released,” according to a police communiqué.

—citinewsroom