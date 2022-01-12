ModernGhana logo
The sick will be allowed — Bawku MCE announces health exceptions to ban against male pillion riders

The sick will be allowed — Bawku MCE announces health exceptions to ban against male pillion riders
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Bawku Municpal Chief Executve (MCE) for Bawku, Amadu Hamza has assured of some leniency in the enforcement of the ban on male pillion riders in the Bawku Municipality because of recent tensions.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Hamza said there will be health exceptions to the enforcement of this directive.

“There is the need for the police and the security in charge on the main street to stop them and identify them and see whether you are sick, and they will escort you to the hospital.”

“Once you have identified and said you are going to the hospital, there is the need for the soldiers or the police on the ground to escort you to your destination,” he explained.

Mr. Hamza also said the directive targeted men because “the men are generally the cause of the problems.”

“They are those who are causing those problems we are encountering now, so there is the need for us to have stringent measures against men.”

Background

On Monday, December 27, 2021, there was gunfire in parts of the town following attempts to perform final funeral rites for a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

This resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township and a ban on smock wearing.

Thirteen persons were subsequently arrested and airlifted to Accra following the violence.

The incident resulted in heavy security deployment to communities within the municipality.

—citinewsroom

