Ho Municipal Assembly clear structures on waterways, areas earmarked for roads

The Ho Municipal Assembly has begun clearing some buildings and structures identified to either be on waterways or in areas designated for roads.

The exercise, which began in the earlier hours of Tuesday, is part of Divine Bosson, the new MCE’s agenda to open up the Ho municipality and ensure that the area remains a well-planned community.

Even though they were pre-informed of the demolition exercise, some residents of Godokpe, a suburb of Ho, could not help but cry at the sight of their structures being pulled down.

“The whole of this community is without an access road. It behoves on the assembly and our mandate to open up Ho. This is not going to be the first and this is not going to be the last,” he said to Citi News.

The first stop for the exercise was at the School of Hygiene main campus junction.

A few structures were pulled down to ensure that vehicles could get access to the school.

Mr. Bosson, however, said the encroachers will be given some time to fully vacate the areas.

“They [the encroachers] are only adding some little plea. That we should spare them some parts of the road, so they can get themselves ready and move from the area, which we have agreed. We are human,” he said.