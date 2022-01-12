ModernGhana logo
Government extends temporary travel restriction on South Korea to February 3

Government extends temporary travel restriction on South Korea to February 3
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has extended the temporary travel restriction on non-Ghanaians travellers from South Korea.

The Ministry in December 2021 placed a travel ban on travellers from Malta, South Korea, and Israel in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19 infections.

That of South Korea was to be in effect for 14 days.

However, in its latest communiqué, that has changed.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the government of Ghana has extended the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travelers arriving from South Korea, until 3rd February 2022.”

“To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly”, the statement added.

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has justified the government's decision to place travel restrictions on some countries in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare maintains that the ban falls in line with the government's efforts to avert a fresh wave of the virus in the country.

He said it was not out of place for the government to resort to a travel ban, as other countries had taken similar steps.

“If you go to some countries, they have put some people on red alert. Some countries are on lockdown. All we are saying is that if you want to come to Ghana from outside Ghana make sure you are vaccinated.”

—citinewsroom

