ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Upper West: Pelco consult trains selected youth on gender based violence; set to embark on regional campaign against GBV

By Reporter
Regional News Upper West: Pelco consult trains selected youth on gender based violence; set to embark on regional campaign against GBV
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Some Selected youth leaders in the upper west region have been trained on issues related to Gender Based Violence (GBV). The training which was spearheaded by Pelco Consult, a training and consultancy firm is set to embark on campaign against Gender Based Violence in the region.

The purpose of the training is to equip the selected trainers on how to effectively communicate matters related to gender based violence and be an advocate for change against this societal canker. The training took place in the regional capital, Wa.

From the Media to community leaders, political players or celebrities, the hugely packed program run the trainees through the various strategies that can be used to fight against GBV at the community level all the way to the National Policy Makers.

Trainees/ Trainers were zoned under different target groups and equipped with relevant skills and knowledge that will help fight GBV.

With rich background in training and communication events in the past, Pelco Consult will then unleash these trainers/trainees across the region in a bid to send the messages down to the average Ghanaian.

The campaign will target different stakeholders such as school children, boys and girls, men and women, lawmakers, traditional and religious leaders, faith-based organizations, private sector workers and the judicial wing concurrently.

Trainers/ Trainees were visibly happy with the new knowledge acquired and ready to storm the communities and the targeted audiences in the coming days.

Trainers and other opinion leaders were also urged to use social media platforms to consciously fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Lead trainer, Ismail Saani, called on the trainers to champion the Gender Based Violence in their communities and ensure violence free community.

"You can be the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle by showing the way. Use the knowledge acquired here to positively impact society and educate families, community leaders, local celebrities, religious leaders and other stakeholders on how their platforms can help stop Gender Based Violence. Encourage victims to report violence in time to avoid loss of evidence", the lead trainer said.

He added, "silence is not the way to go. Don't encourage victims to endure pain or keep quite. Try to educate children and survivors of GBV to become lead campaigners against Gender Based Violence".

The trainers will be hitting various parts of the upper west region to educate people against GBV and it's accompanying side effects.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
TTAG holds 26th Annual Delegates Congress in Tamale
10.01.2022 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly inaugurates sub-committees
06.01.2022 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly holds Assembly Meeting at Bechem
05.01.2022 | Regional News
NABODYC holds joint Christmas celebration in Garu to foster peace, unity
03.01.2022 | Regional News
Aboadze Enclave Lions Club donates food items to Abuesi and Aboadze Communities
02.01.2022 | Regional News
Nkwanta North District Assembly has distributed GH¢48,740 and some items to 49 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).
30.12.2021 | Regional News
Kumasi Suame Nasara Co-Ordinator of NPP installed as Zongo Chief
27.12.2021 | Regional News
Amansie West District hold 3rd ordinary meeting to end 2021
27.12.2021 | Regional News
Excitement among Kusasis ahead of durbar to climax 34th Samanpiid festival
28.12.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line