Major boost for Police Service as Akufo-Addo launches GHS6.1m Emergency Medical Intervention Fund

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, launched a GH¢6.1 million Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund, aimed at providing immediate financial assistance for the medical treatment of police officers, who get injured in line of duty.

At the launch of the fund which is set to serve as a major boost for the Ghana Police Service, the President made a modest contribution of one hundred thousand cedis (GH¢100,000) to the Fund.

At the event, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also commissioned a Virtual Medical Centre at the Police Hospital, which is an end-to-end video hospital management system.

The system will allow patients, no matter where they are located in the country, to undertake virtual consultation with healthcare professionals at this hospital.

With this service, Police personnel, irrespective of their location, can now access healthcare services from the hospital anywhere in the country, at any time.

Through this, Police Officers are guaranteed a protected platform for seamless consultations with the doctor whenever and wherever.

To put the icing on the cake, President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the New Out-Patient-Department (OPD) facility at the Police Hospital.

This is expected to help decongest the existing facility, which, hitherto, was responsible for seeing to patients with emergency cases as well as to regular OPD patients.

Check out pictures of today’s history launch below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
TOP STORIES

