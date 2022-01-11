ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Captain Smart case adjourned to February 15

Social News Captain Smart case adjourned to February 15
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The case in which Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, a broadcaster, is accused of making an “unsavoury” comment, has been adjourned to February 15.

This is because the substantive judge presiding over the case is on leave.

Captain Smart is said to have made the comments on December 1, last year, to wit, “where we have gotten to, we require an uprising.”

The comment was allegedly made on Onua Television and Radio Station, where the accused work.

He pleaded not guilty for offensive conduct to the breach of peace and admitted to bail in the sum of GHC 100,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, ordered Captain Smart to be reporting every Tuesday and Friday to the Police.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
“You have disappointed us”—Ghanaians blast Black Stars
11.01.2022 | Social News
Roads accidents: Ashanti Region contributes 23% of national fatality figures in 2021 — NRSA
11.01.2022 | Social News
Shai Osudoku MP assists 54 unemployed girls in dressmaking and hairdressing
11.01.2022 | Social News
NGO unhappy about long queues at SIM card registration centres
11.01.2022 | Social News
More than 60 persons summoned for flouting ‘Operation clean your Frontage’ campaign
11.01.2022 | Social News
GIZ partners TDI Global Limited for job creation
11.01.2022 | Social News
Krachi East Okada riders embark on strike over member's death
11.01.2022 | Social News
PRINPAG wants pension scheme for media practitioners
11.01.2022 | Social News
5 fire officers interdicted over alleged disappearance of GH¢30,000 from accident scene
11.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line