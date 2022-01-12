ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Teshie debunks Gbetsoolo house arrest allegations

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Social News Teshie debunks Gbetsoolo house arrest allegations
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Teshie Mantse Palace has debunked allegation on various social media platforms that His Royal Majesty Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, Teshie Mantse and a Member of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is under 'house arrest."

The Palace in a statement signed by the Teshie Dzasetse, Nii Ashikwei Kwaobotswe II described the allegations as a wicked lie calculated at tarnishing the hard won reputation of the Teshie Mantse.

The statement challenged the faceless 'coward and pathological liar' hiding behind a purported Akro Concerned Youth Group, to show his face and true identity and show proof of the allegation.

The statement further challenged the 'faceless liar' to come out with documents to show that Teshie Mantse has been detained and therefore cannot travel because his purported date of installation is defective.

"Let all men know by these presents that Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III was installed as Teshie Mantse on 14th December, 2014 which has been captured and confirmed by the National Register of Chiefs Serial Entry No. 933 and same advertised on page 4 of the Daily Graphic of Thursday, October, 17, 2019."

According to the statement, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra II since his installation as Teshie Mantse has never been detained by any person and that he has at all material times lived and worked in the ancient Teshie Mantse Palace on his own free will and volition without any let or hindrance.

The statement revealed that, since the failed assassination attempt on Nii Akomfra II in August 2021, he has travelled in and out of the country on two occasions and has been attending regular meetings of the GARHCS and State functions at the Jubilee House, Parliament, LEKMA and several other engagements.

"Therefore, the allegation that he has been prevented from travelling or is running away from his royal duties is also a blatant lie," the statement noted.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Claims about dead bodies dumped at Kumasi Children’s Park every month untrue – Police
12.01.2022 | Social News
CPP calls on Guinea's Ambassador to mark 100th birthday of Sekou Toure
12.01.2022 | Social News
Koforidua: Sad as 7-year-old school boy drowns in open septic tank
12.01.2022 | Social News
This year no wasting time on my enemies; focusing on my happiness – Koku Anyidoho
12.01.2022 | Social News
Ahanta West residents accuse Akufo-Addo of 'stealing' project done by private company
12.01.2022 | Social News
We are poised to deal with officer misconduct – Dampare
12.01.2022 | Social News
The sick will be allowed — Bawku MCE announces health exceptions to ban against male pillion riders
12.01.2022 | Social News
Ho Municipal Assembly clear structures on waterways, areas earmarked for roads
12.01.2022 | Social News
Government extends temporary travel restriction on South Korea to February 3
12.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line