More than 60 persons summoned for flouting ‘Operation clean your Frontage’ campaign

More than 60 persons at Newtown in the Greater Accra Region have been issued with summons by government for not keeping their surroundings clean.

This falls under the piloting of the ‘Operation clean your Frontage’ initiative by the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

The initiative seeks to obligate individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleanliness of their immediate environments.

During a tour of Accra Newtown by environmental health officers of the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, individuals with choked gutters, filthy surroundings, un-emptied waste bins, and unsanitary washrooms were ordered to report at the assembly for further action.

Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso North, Mohammed Aminu Zakaria, spoke to journalists about the exercise.

“The operation is going on successfully. It is creating awareness, and sanitation officers in Accra are back with a big bang courtesy, the efforts of the Regional Minister. So far, more than sixty people have been summoned, and they will appear before us at the Assembly for cautioning or any other orders apart from prosecution. We are not going to spare anybody because the operation has come to stay, so they should comply.”

In the meantime, a task force has been set up to oversee the exercise.

“There will be more education and sensitization because when sensitization doesn’t go well with enforcement of the law, it does not sit well with residents”, Mohammed Aminu Zakaria added.

The government in October 2021 launched the ' Operation Clean Your Frontage ' initiative for the Greater Accra Region to implement sanitation bye-laws.

The policy by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.

The campaign will, among other things, encourage the greening of the city.

The necessary by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has championed the initiative under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the 'Let's make Accra work' plan.