5 fire officers interdicted over alleged disappearance of GH¢30,000 from accident scene

5 fire officers interdicted over alleged disappearance of GH¢30,000 from accident scene
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has interdicted five of its officers for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of an amount of GH¢30,000 from an accident scene at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The fire officers were said to have made away with the money after working at the scene of a car crash that led to the death of the paramount chief of Sekyere Kwamang Traditional Area, Barima Bretwum Okyere Bediako II on December 22, 2021.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, A.C.F.O. Timothy Osafo Affum, said an internal investigative committee is expected to complete work into the matter on Monday.

“When issues of this nature happen, a board of enquiry is set up. The officers in grave offences like what we have now are interdicted so that they do not interfere with the investigation. If we finish the investigations, and they are found culpable, we will hand them over to the police.”

“If there is no criminality involved, then we will go through our normal processes and give them the punishment [or whatsoever] they deserve.“

---citinewsroom

