32-page passport booklets in shortage – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the shortage of 33-page passport booklets.

According to the ministry, the dearth is due to supply-related challenges.

However, the 48-page passport booklets are in stock, the ministry noted.

Interested persons have been advised to apply for them through the online application platform.

The fee for the 48-page booklet remains unchanged.

For expedited service, the ministry said applicants will pay GHS200 while regular service costs GHS150.

The ministry, in a statement, said every effort is being made to rectify the situation so as to ensure the availability of the 32-page passport booklets within the shortest possible time.

The ministry also said measures are being put in place to prevent similar future occurrences.

---Classfmonline.com

