Minority to drag Transport Minister to Parliament over cost of Christmas trees at KIA

The Minority in Parliament is set to file an urgent question directed at the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, on the procurement processes used recently to acquire Christmas trees and inspirations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza believes there are a lot of questions surrounding the circumstances under which the decorated pieces were purchased.

Board chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Paul Adom-Otchere has provided clarity on the said purchase amounting to GH¢34,000.

But the Adaklu MP insists that the procurement must be probed.

“First, Boards are not supposed to be doing the day-to-day administration of a public entity. So I am surprised that the Board Chair is responding to the concerns. It’s a management function, not a Board function. The cost is something we can always investigate. The whole thing is becoming something that is unusual, so we need to look into it.”

“It is currently a matter of public concern but unfortunately, Parliament is on recess but when we come back, surely we will bring the [Transport Minister] to come and respond to the very breaches that have been alleged to have taken place at the Ghana Airport Company”, he said.

Mr. Adom-Otchere had refuted allegations that the company bought four Christmas trees at GH¢84,000 during the Yuletide.

It came after a Facebook user alleged that the company bought the trees at GH¢84,000, but did not pay workers' salaries on time.

Mr. Adom-Otchere, in a response on Facebook, however, said the claims are untrue.

The Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV insisted that the company rather bought the trees at GH¢34,000 and also at a “heavy discount”.

“The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GH¢34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)”.

“The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.”

Adom-Otchere also rejected claims that the staff of the company haven't been paid their December salaries.

“All salaries and or bonuses due staff for December [2021] have been paid.”

He also said claims that invoices for the trees were issued in his name are also untrue, adding that such allegations are spurious.

“It is ridiculous for anyone to say that the invoices from these two reputable companies were issued in the name of the Board Chairman, that just means the author of such spurious allegations has insufficient acquaintance with corporate workings.”