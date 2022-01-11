ModernGhana logo
11.01.2022 Headlines

GRA exempt Ghanaians receiving GHS365 as monthly salary from paying tax

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
11.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that any Ghanaian worker receiving GHS365 and below as monthly salary is exempted from paying tax at the end of the month.

The decision has been confirmed by GRA after reviewing and amending the Income Tax Act, 2021 (Act 1071).

Meanwhile, anyone whose annual income GHS4,380.00 and below will also not be taxed at the end of the year.

“We are happy to inform you that, with the amendment (no. 2) of the Income Tax Act, 2021 (Act 1071), any employee (worker) who receives Ghc365 and below as monthly salary or GHS4,380.00 as annual salary is taxed at 0%,” a statement from the Ghana Revenue has said.

The GRA reiterates that chargeable income is made up of income from employment, business or investment less any allowable deduction adding that “chargeable income from each source of income is determined separately.”

Find more from the amended Income Tax Act, 2021 (Act 1071) below:

111202232737-ptkwn0y442-whatsapp-image-2022-01-11-at-07.12.39-1-1024x1024-2.jpeg

111202232741-8dt2wkjvvq-whatsapp-image-2022-01-11-at-07.12.39-1024x1024-1.jpeg

