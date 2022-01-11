V/R: Sad as man takes his own life at Anlo-Afiadenyigba due to unbearable hardships

A man has taken his own life at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region as a result of persistent unbearable hardships.

The deceased, Albert Salu according to the information gathered took his own life in his room on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The body of the 68-year old man, was found hanging in his room on Sunday in a blue stripped shirt and a pair of pink shorts.

“The Keta District Police received a report of the incident by a relative of the deceased and proceeded to the scene.

“After careful examination of the body, though no marks of assault were seen, the deceased was found hanging a green rope tied to the ceiling of his single room. He was in a blue striped shirt and a pair of pink shots,” a statement issued by Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has said.

Albert Salu per information from sources had no children but things have not been easy for him in the last few months.

Residents who knew the deceased believe he took his own life because the hardships had become unbearable for him.

His body has been deposited at the Keta Municipal hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy as the Police investigate to confirm the cause of death.