Teachers at Wiawso College of education join CETAG nationwide strike

Teachers at Wiawso College of education join CETAG nationwide strike
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Wiawso College of Education Chapter of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) have joined the nationwide strike with a call on government to fulfill its promise to them.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr. Jonathan Addai Tabi, CETAG Local secretary indicated that the strike was in protest to Government's failure to fulfil its promise in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the leadership of CETAG and the Government on Tuesday October 26, 2021.

According to him, though Government agreed to pay the teachers condition of service allowances in the MoU, it instead decided to pay only compensation allowance for 2021.

Even with that, he explained would be paid by installment.

Mr Tabi said though they had withdrawn teaching services, others services such as receiving continuous students and registering first year students were ongoing in the various campuses.

He reiterated that they would only go back to the classrooms to teach when the agreed allowances were fully paid into their individual accounts.

He called on parents to remain calm as they would continue to monitor and take care of the students but admonished the Government to do the needful in order not to disrupt the academic calendar.

When the GNA visited the campus on Tuesday, students were seen in groups, while others were seen moving in and outside campus in frustration.

Some of the students who spoke to the GNA called on the Government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the concerns of the teachers were addressed for them to return to the classroom to have a successful academic year.

GNA

TOP STORIES

