Fire destroys fish ovens of fishmongers at Axim

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Fire on Monday gutted fish ovens belonging to fishmongers at Brawire, a suburb of Axim in the Nzema-East Municipality.

It took residents and fire fighters from the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) some hours to douse the fire, which razed down the shed that housed the ovens causing considerable damage to property.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema-East, Madam Dorcas Amoah who visited the scene to commiserate with the victims, said huge sums of revenue was lost as a result of the fire outbreak.

Madam Dorcas advised the affected victims and other residents in the area to be careful and vigilant when smoking their fish.

She, however, pledged to help them with a new shed to enable them start their business again.

The Municipal NADMO Coordinator, Mr Ernest Amoah was present to access the damage caused.

The GNFS could however not immediately establish the cause of the fire and said investigations would be conducted soon.

GNA

