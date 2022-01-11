ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.01.2022 Headlines

Bawku: Two men not allowed on one motorbike, women not allowed to pick men — REGSEC bans pillion riding

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Bawku: Two men not allowed on one motorbike, women not allowed to pick men — REGSEC bans pillion riding
11.01.2022 LISTEN

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in the Upper East Region has announced that henceforth pillion riding will not be allowed in Bawku.

In a press release issued from the office of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, (REGSEC) it says the decision was taken after an emergency meeting held on Thursday, 6th January, 2022 to discuss the Security situation and the way forward in Bawku.

“REGSEC after critically examining the security situation has with immediate effect banned a man riding on a motor bike and picking another man on the same motor bike in the Bawku Municipality and its environs,” the statement signed by the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has said.

Although the ban does not include a woman riding on a motorbike and picking another woman on the same motorbike, it does not also allow a woman riding on a motorbike to pick a man on the same motorbike.

Meanwhile, REGSEC has also agreed that adequate security should be provided to the Total and Goil fuel filling station in Bawku township.

All these are to ensure that there are no more clashes in the Bawku between tribes and factions.

Below is the statement banning pillion riding in Bawku:

111202214351-0g830m4yyt-0238a6e9-21c6-4528-bc9f-cfad16c4f003

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
20 heavily-armed policemen storm Accra FM, drag away Drivetime host
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Ex-MASLOC boss running away from trial – Prosecution fumes
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Tone down on your partisan slant, blatant spin; up your independent streak – GJA boss to Media
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Stop the raw form of journalism, desist from insults and indecent dictions – GJA president to Media
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Asking UTAG, CETAG to return to classrooms without addressing concerns heartless — Educationist
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s Covid-19 situation marginally improves; active cases decline to 11,403
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Protect, preserve the unity, stability of the country – Otumfuo charges media
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Lighthouse Chapel applies for default judgement against Manasseh Azure, others
11.01.2022 | Headlines
We didn’t expect 2021 to end with MPs exhibiting their punching prowess – Asantehene
11.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line