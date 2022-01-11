Bawku: Two men not allowed on one motorbike, women not allowed to pick men — REGSEC bans pillion riding

11.01.2022 LISTEN

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in the Upper East Region has announced that henceforth pillion riding will not be allowed in Bawku.

In a press release issued from the office of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, (REGSEC) it says the decision was taken after an emergency meeting held on Thursday, 6th January, 2022 to discuss the Security situation and the way forward in Bawku.

“REGSEC after critically examining the security situation has with immediate effect banned a man riding on a motor bike and picking another man on the same motor bike in the Bawku Municipality and its environs,” the statement signed by the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has said.

Although the ban does not include a woman riding on a motorbike and picking another woman on the same motorbike, it does not also allow a woman riding on a motorbike to pick a man on the same motorbike.

Meanwhile, REGSEC has also agreed that adequate security should be provided to the Total and Goil fuel filling station in Bawku township.

All these are to ensure that there are no more clashes in the Bawku between tribes and factions.

