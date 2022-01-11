45,000 teachers quit teaching in 2021 - Clement Apaak

11.01.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak has said government owes basic schools four tranches of capitation grants.

He further revealed that over forty four thousand teachers have left the profession of teaching in 2021.

“Government owes the basic schools four tranches of capitation grants. And forty four thousand teachers have left the profession of teaching in 2021,” the member of Education Committee in Parliament, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Tuesday January 11.