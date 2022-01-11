ModernGhana logo
A/R: 60 fire incidents recorded so far this year — Fire Service

Social News A/R: 60 fire incidents recorded so far this year — Fire Service
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Just 10 days into 2022, there has been over 60 fire incidents in the Ashanti Region, the regional fire command has disclosed.

Although the report couldn’t outline the actual number of casualties of these fire outbreaks, the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) explained that the incidents range from major fire outbreaks to minor ones including vehicular torches.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, January 11, Public Relations Officer for the Command DOIII Peter Addai explained the number of incidents is overwhelming and his outfit is mounting intense education to ensure the public is sensitized on appropriate ways of averting fire in homes and workplaces.

Mr Addai told sit-in host Sir John that “with just ten days into the year and this is what we are faced with, it is nothing good to write home about. So as a command, we have designed a pragmatic approach with community engagement to ensure the fire incidents are reduced drastically”.

He further courted the media to assist in the education to ensure collectively lives and properties are protected, especially during the Harmattan.

On Tuesday, January 11, residents woke to a deadly fire outbreak at Kronom Kyerease.

—3news.com

