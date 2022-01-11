Asking UTAG, CETAG to return to classrooms without addressing concerns heartless — Educationist

A top Ghanaian Educationist, Mr. Ekow Djan has said it will not only be heartless but also disrespectful if members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) are forced to return to the classrooms without their concerns being addressed.

The two aforementioned Teacher groups are currently on strike over government’s failure to honour promises relating to their conditions of service.

Although discussions are said to be ongoing, sources say CETAG and UTAG have been asked by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to direct their members to return to the classrooms as schools resume this month.

In a statement, Educationist Mr. Ekow Djan says NLC must rather channel its energy into telling the government to do what is right.

“It is heartless and disrespectful to ask UTAG and CETAG to return to the classroom. They have lived with the delay/non-payment of Book & Research allowances and Market Premium for years. Government must pay absolute attention to their challenges.

“The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the National Labour Commission (NLC) must be bold to compel government address these challenges once and for all,” Mr. Ekow Djan said.

He further claimed that government under President Nana Akufo-Addo has continuously disrespected teachers and groups such as UTAG and CETAG urging them to remain resolute and fight for their members.

“Nonpayment of responsibility allowances, market premiums, book & research allowances, trainee teachers allowances, failure to pay upgraded teachers their rightful salaries, 4 & 7 percent salary increments etc. are enough grounds to say President Akufo-Addo least respects Ghanaian teachers.

“The constant disrespect to Teachers by President Akufo-Addo and his government is heart wrenching and teacher unions (UTAG, CETAG, TUTAG, GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT, TTAG) must fiercely resist it,” the Educationist emphasized.