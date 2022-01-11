ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Covid-19 situation marginally improves; active cases decline to 11,403

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation is slowly improving with a daily decline in the number of active cases.

In the latter part of December 2021 and the early part of January 2022, the country recorded over 1000 cases daily.

At the time, health experts attributed the rise in Covid-19 cases to the huge number of people that travelled into the country for Christmas and the countless outdoor programmes attended by thousands of people almost every day.

After the yuletide, the numbers have now started coming down. In the last 24 hours, data from the Ghana Health Service has revealed that more than a thousand people that caught the Covid virus have recovered.

Although there have also been 650 new cases, the number of active cases that was over 13,000 has now reduced to 11,406.

Despite the good news, the government is urging the public to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols to help the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated Ghanaians are encouraged to avail themselves to take the available jabs for protection against the virus.

