Protect, preserve the unity, stability of the country – Otumfuo charges media

Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the media in Ghana to work consciously to protect and preserve the unity as well as stability of the country.

He said, at all times, the media should endeavour to work to provide the platform for consensus building that will promote peace and curb conflict.

“Let me conclude with a fervent appeal to the media, to all our journalists and media owners, you all have a duty to protect and preserve the unity and stability of our country, in the face of all the turmoil in the world, you are proud because you can point to your country with pride and its stability and increasing success.

“A challenging moment it has been but it is so for us to follow the Methodist hymnal and count our blessings, count them one by one and we will know what the Lord has done for us. That knowledge should inspire us to persevere, to work hard to douse conflict, work hard to forge unity and generosity of heart,” Otumfuo said.

The revered King said this while speaking at the official opening of the maiden media capacity enhancement programme at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II continued, “Never mind where the momentum of politics maybe leading, the peace and stability of our nation must be inviolable, the media will be doing a great service to the nation and indeed to humanity if they can create an environment which encourages consensus building to lower the causes of tension within the body politics.

“Members of the media should be conscious when they are practising as professionals and when they come to politics.”

Over 200 selected journalists are benefiting from the media capacity enhancement programme (MCEP) being organised by the Ministry of Information this year.

According to the Ministry, the programme aims to provide continuous in-service training for media personnel drawn from across the country in order to improve their skills for the industry.