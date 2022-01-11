[Video] Bawumia shows his dance prowess at Hawa Koomson’s son's wedding

ModernGhana logo
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the life of the white wedding ceremony of Ato Koomson, the son of Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson over the weekend.

The Vice President stole the show at the ceremony delivering some great dance steps to the admiration of all who witnessed the occasion.

In a viral video, Dr Bawumia who was clad in an all-white outfit joined the bride, Jasmine Akortus on the dance floor, showing off his dancing prowess.

Both personalities beautifully grooved to the tunes of the song titled, “ Case”, by Nigerian singer, Teni.

This was after Ato Koomson got married to his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus, in a glamorous traditional wedding ceremony that took place on New Year's eve at a private venue in Accra.

Scenes from the event captured rich and diverse Ghanaian culture; a combination of Ashanti and Northern cultures.

The star-studded event saw dignitaries from various sectors gracing the occasion. Proud mother, Hawa Koomson was dressed in her Kente to support her son.

That was followed by the white wedding of the couple on Saturday, January 8, 2022, when the Vice President proved to the world that he doesn't lack when it comes to dance moves.

