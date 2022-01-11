ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We didn’t expect 2021 to end with MPs exhibiting their punching prowess – Asantehene

Headlines We didn’t expect 2021 to end with MPs exhibiting their punching prowess – Asantehene
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said although the eighth parliament did not begin its work in the most edifying way, no one expected them to end the year 2021 with blows and throwing chairs in parliament.

Ghana’s lawmakers traded blows among themselves late December last year while deliberating over the 1.75% e-levy proposed by the government.

All hell broke loose on 20 December 2021 in parliament when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding as the Speaker attempted to vote to pass the contentious E-Levy under a certificate of urgency.

Reacting to the behaviour of the lawmakers at the opening of the maiden media capacity enhancement programme at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, 10 January 2022, Otumfuo said the behaviour of the lawmakers was unexpected.

He said: “We have just come to a year in which our constitutional order was put to its severest stress. The commencement of work on the eighth parliament of the Fourth Republic has not been in the most edifying tradition.

“But no one could have expected that the year would conclude with an honourable House degenerating into a brawl, with very honourable members putting aside their debating skills in order to exhibit their punching prowess,” the Asantehene said.

“The stress on our highest institutions of state and on the nation’s side show clearly that we cannot afford to be complicit or take anything for granted in the near future.

“Recognising this also makes it necessary for us to take a good look at ourselves and the path we have embarked upon and see any faults that may appear, so that we can take appropriate steps to mend them.

“Such constant introspection is necessary if we are to avoid the unexpected and secure the future for generations to come.

“It is understandable that the focus of such introspection shall be highest on our political leaders who, after all, occupy what political scientists consider the first and second estates of the realm – namely the executive and judiciary – and we must also empathise with the Chief Justice as he moves to protect the judiciary”.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawku: Two men not allowed on one motorbike, women not allowed to pick men — REGSEC bans pillion riding
11.01.2022 | Headlines
20 heavily-armed policemen storm Accra FM, drag away Drivetime host
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Ex-MASLOC boss running away from trial – Prosecution fumes
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Tone down on your partisan slant, blatant spin; up your independent streak – GJA boss to Media
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Stop the raw form of journalism, desist from insults and indecent dictions – GJA president to Media
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Asking UTAG, CETAG to return to classrooms without addressing concerns heartless — Educationist
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s Covid-19 situation marginally improves; active cases decline to 11,403
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Protect, preserve the unity, stability of the country – Otumfuo charges media
11.01.2022 | Headlines
Lighthouse Chapel applies for default judgement against Manasseh Azure, others
11.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line