ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AFCON 2021: Ghana Black Stars stunned by late Boufal goal in loss to Morocco

Social News AFCON 2021: Ghana Black Stars stunned by late Boufal goal in loss to Morocco
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Ghana Black Stars began their AFCON 2021 campaign with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Morocco.

An 83rd-minute Sofiane Boufal goal gave the North African giants a crucial win at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Milovan Rajevac’s side went toe to toe with the Moroccans who came into the game as huge favourites, having lost only one of their last 21 matches in all competitions.

110202273609-1h830o4aau-fiwcipdxeaqy0ha

However, a dour first half was pretty even, with more fouls than clear-cut chances for either side.

Morocco’s best chance of the half came from a set-piece, as Wolves defender, Romain Saïss headed just wide from a free-kick.

110202273609-vbrduhgtso-fiwchfexmac3xde

Prior to that, Amallah’s long-range effort was hit straight at Black Stars goalie, Jojo Wollacott.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was quite lively earlier in the game, giving PSG’s Achraf Hakimi a few difficult moments.

110202273609-h41o266fea-fiwchwixsau-akc

Rajevac’s side found chances difficult to come by, however, only barely threatening Morocco goalie, Bounou’s goal from a Partey freekick and a Joseph Paintsil run and shot.

The Black Stars had a strong penalty shout waved away by the referee right before the break when Andre Ayew was upended in the box.

110202273610-1j041p5cbw-fiwch-awyay14w9

Both sides came out a little stronger in the second half and the game grew in intensity, but they continued to struggle to create clear chances.

Jordan Ayew had a cutback cleared behind for a corner before Andre Ayew volleyed a Baba Rahman cross over the bar.

A ball over the top from Alexander Djiku found Kamaldeen, who burst into the Moroccan box.

His cutback was cleared into the path of Paintsil, whose effort from outside the box was saved quite magnificently by Bounou.

Despite the period of pressure from the Stars, it was Morocco who took the lead.

Sofiane Boufal picked up the ball in the box after some pretty unconvincing attempts by the Stars defence to clear and fired past Jojo Wollacott.

This prompted a triple change from Milovan Rajevac as he brought on Fatawu Issahaku, Benjamin Tetteh and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

But it was the Atlas Lions who looked more likely to score again as Saiss headed wide from a free-kick before Wollacott was forced into a brilliant late save.

It was a disappointing start to the competition for the Black Stars who are looking to end a 40-year wait for an AFCON title.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I enstooled as La Leshie Mantse
10.01.2022 | Social News
Threat of death, assault top crime cases in Ajumako
10.01.2022 | Social News
Tema West MCE monitors ban on Tricycle on Motorway
10.01.2022 | Social News
Let's stop stigmatizing, discriminating against ex-convicts—Prison Service
10.01.2022 | Social News
Court to start trial of Mark Okraku-Mantey for allegedly using landguards to snatch land at Oyarifa
10.01.2022 | Social News
Remove pipelines laid in Agbogbloshie drains for desilting works – Accra Mayor order GWCL
10.01.2022 | Social News
Tamale Interchange to be open to traffic in March 2022 — Roads Minister
10.01.2022 | Social News
Major Mahama: Crime scene not cordoned—Investigator
10.01.2022 | Social News
Thirteen die in car accident at Anwhiaso
10.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line