Remove pipelines laid in Agbogbloshie drains for desilting works – Accra Mayor order GWCL

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has asked the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), to remove all pipelines laid in drains at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra, as it poses a health threat to the people and obstructs the free flow of wastewater.

Elizabeth Sackey said this on Thursday when she inspected the desilting of drains along the Agbogbloshie market stretch as part of efforts to improve sanitation in the area.

110202273606-1h830n4ayt-agbogbloshie-drains6

She bemoaned that the pipelines laid in the drains also tend to choke them, which makes it difficult for the smooth flow of run-off water as well as desilting hence the urgent need to remove them.

110202273606-1i840p5bbv-agbogbloshie-drains5

“This is very critical and poses serious health threats…We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Ghana Water Company Limited to assist in the removal and redirection of the pipelines,” she said.

110202273607-qulxoca443-agbogbloshie-drains4

She explained that since the pipelines were many and haphazardly laid in the drains, it makes it difficult for the backhoe to freely manoeuvre its way through the drains and remove the silt and refuse.

110202273607-0f72ym3xxs-agbogbloshie-drains3

She said the Assembly was collaborating with the Ghana National Fire Service to help flash the drains after desilting to ensure that all the silt and refuse were cleared.

110202273608-0f730m4yxs-ama-boss

She also directed all the traders to stay behind the wall, desist from displaying their wares on the streets and dumping refuse into the drains.

110202273608-otkvn0y442-agbogbloshie-drains2

Source: AMA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
