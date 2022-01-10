E/R Akyem Kukurantumi gets new Zongo Chief

Musa Awudu popularly known as Baba Musa has been installed as Akyem Kukurantumi Zongo chief in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Colourful display of culture from various Muslim groups was the order of the day as dignitaries such as the MCE for Abuakwa North Hon Alhaji Bondinga the Eastern Regional President for Zongo Chiefs who is the vice chairman for Ghana Council of Zongo Chiefs Alhaji Abubakari Umar, the Eastern Regional Chief Imam and others across the country were there to grace the program.

The newly installed chief promised to bring together his people in order to fight for development and jobs for the youth.

Speaking at the program, Hon. MCE for Abuakwa North Alhaji Bodinga has advised the Zongo community to take advantage of President Nana Addo's free SHS to educate their wards in order to bridge the education gap in the Muslim communities.

He appealed to the people of Akyem Kukurantumi to give all the support to their newly installed chief to bring development to the community.

Alhaji Abubakari Umar explained in an interview that, the new Zongo chief has already been gazetted and given the necessary documentation which proves that he is now the Zongo chief of Akyem Kukurantumi.

The youth expressed happiness that after many years, they no have a new chief with the promise to respect and obey him.