ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Scores injured in crash between Benz and Toyota Urvan at Mampong

By Stephen Bernard Donkor II Contributor
Social News Scores injured in crash between Benz and Toyota Urvan at Mampong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Scores of passengers sustain injuries after a Benz car with registration number AS 3448-11 crashed into a Toyota Urvan with registration number CR 577 – 19 on the Mampong-Koforidua road.

The incident which occurred 200metres away from the Mampong Hospital was near fatal as passengers in both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Some eyewitnesses at the accident scene alleged that the driver of the Benz saloon car was driving carelessly, an account which can only be authenticated when parties involved have a fair opportunity to give their side of the story.

None of them escaped unhurt as blood oozed from victims profusely when a team of rescuers rush to their rescue.

All passengers who sustained serious injuries have been sent to the Mampong Hospital for treatment.

Motorists have been cautioned to be extra careful when plying that stretch as it comes with so many curves and speed ramps.

Author: Stephen Bernard Donkor, An Award-winning Journalism student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I enstooled as La Leshie Mantse
10.01.2022 | Social News
Threat of death, assault top crime cases in Ajumako
10.01.2022 | Social News
Tema West MCE monitors ban on Tricycle on Motorway
10.01.2022 | Social News
Let's stop stigmatizing, discriminating against ex-convicts—Prison Service
10.01.2022 | Social News
Court to start trial of Mark Okraku-Mantey for allegedly using landguards to snatch land at Oyarifa
10.01.2022 | Social News
AFCON 2021: Ghana Black Stars stunned by late Boufal goal in loss to Morocco
10.01.2022 | Social News
Remove pipelines laid in Agbogbloshie drains for desilting works – Accra Mayor order GWCL
10.01.2022 | Social News
Tamale Interchange to be open to traffic in March 2022 — Roads Minister
10.01.2022 | Social News
Major Mahama: Crime scene not cordoned—Investigator
10.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line