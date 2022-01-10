Scores injured in crash between Benz and Toyota Urvan at Mampong

Scores of passengers sustain injuries after a Benz car with registration number AS 3448-11 crashed into a Toyota Urvan with registration number CR 577 – 19 on the Mampong-Koforidua road.

The incident which occurred 200metres away from the Mampong Hospital was near fatal as passengers in both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Some eyewitnesses at the accident scene alleged that the driver of the Benz saloon car was driving carelessly, an account which can only be authenticated when parties involved have a fair opportunity to give their side of the story.

None of them escaped unhurt as blood oozed from victims profusely when a team of rescuers rush to their rescue.

All passengers who sustained serious injuries have been sent to the Mampong Hospital for treatment.

Motorists have been cautioned to be extra careful when plying that stretch as it comes with so many curves and speed ramps.

Author: Stephen Bernard Donkor, An Award-winning Journalism student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)