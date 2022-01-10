AFCON 2021: Botswanan Referee to officiate Morocco-Ghana crucial match today

Botswanan Referee, Joshua Bondo has been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to officiate the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C match against Morocco today.

The Black Stars would lock horns with the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday, January 10 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo and are eager to amass full points.

The 43- year old experienced referee will be assisted on the lines by Khalil Hassani from Tunisia (Assstant I), Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho (Assistant Referee II) and Beida Dahane from Mauritania (Fourth Official).

Jean-Didier Masamba Malunga from the Democratic Republic of Congo will serve as the Match Commissioner while Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban from Togo works as Referee Assessor.

