AFCON 2021: Ghanaians demand nothing short of glory from you—Akufo-Addo to Black Stars

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked the Black Stars of Ghana to surmount any obstacle to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Ghanaians are hungry for, for the past 40 years.

The biennial continental competition ongoing in Cameroon would see Ghana begin her campaign against the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Ahead of the encounter, the President in a virtual message to the team in camp said, “Like with every other edition of AFCON, the Ghanaian people demand nothing short of ultimate glory from the Stars.

“The pressure to succeed is understandably high because of our status as four times winners and also because it has been 40 long years since we last lifted the trophy.

“The target for you naturally is to bring the cup home, we have to go a step further in the second places recorded in 1992, 2010 and 2015. And bring the 40-year drought to an end.”

He stressed that, though the task may be daunty, it is certainly not insurmountable, and believes the current crop of players have the quality to crush all the best teams involved in the tourney.

President Nana Addo added that the Black Stars have been penciled down as one of tournament's favorites and should work to bring the prediction to reality.

Ghana's chase for fifth AFCON trophy begins today, January 10 when they lock horns with Morocco in Group C match.

GNA

