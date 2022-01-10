Ablakwa sets up fund to pay ambulance fuel for patients who cannot afford

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa has established an Ambulance Service Fund for his North Tongu constituents.

The opposition MP made a cash donation to the management of the North Tongu Office of the National Ambulance Service for the purpose of creating the fund.

Mr Ablakwa said the fund will cater for vulnerable patients who cannot afford the cost of their referrals outside the Volta Region.

According to the management of the Ambulance Service, the national policy is to charge patients for fuel once they have been referred to a medical facility outside a region.

In the case of North Tongu, each patient is expected to pay GHS385.00.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund, which shall be constantly replenished by the MP’s office with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organisations.

“We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn’t afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider,” Mr Ablakwa said.

---Classfmonline.com