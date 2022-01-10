ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablakwa sets up fund to pay ambulance fuel for patients who cannot afford

Health Ablakwa sets up fund to pay ambulance fuel for patients who cannot afford
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa has established an Ambulance Service Fund for his North Tongu constituents.

The opposition MP made a cash donation to the management of the North Tongu Office of the National Ambulance Service for the purpose of creating the fund.

Mr Ablakwa said the fund will cater for vulnerable patients who cannot afford the cost of their referrals outside the Volta Region.

According to the management of the Ambulance Service, the national policy is to charge patients for fuel once they have been referred to a medical facility outside a region.

In the case of North Tongu, each patient is expected to pay GHS385.00.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund, which shall be constantly replenished by the MP’s office with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organisations.

“We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn’t afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider,” Mr Ablakwa said.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Price of paracetamol will shoot up by 30% if benchmark discounts are reversed – PIEWAG
10.01.2022 | Health
FDA has not registered any cannabis-containing product for clinical and industrial use
08.01.2022 | Health
KATH: Accounts Officer who petitioned CHRAJ over misappropriation of COVID-19 cash dismissed
08.01.2022 | Health
Ghana's death toll now 1,313
07.01.2022 | Health
Healthy Living Series with Dr. Divine: Overcoming over-eating
07.01.2022 | Health
“Don't take your vision for granted”—Optometrist to Ghanaians
06.01.2022 | Health
Anesthetists strike: Ridge Hospital reduces daily surgeries from 25 to 4
06.01.2022 | Health
France Scientists detect new Covid-19 variant called IHU
05.01.2022 | Health
Committee of CHAG calls for cooperation on burial of Covid-19 casualties
05.01.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line