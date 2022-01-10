Scores dead after Kufuor bus collided with Sprinter bus at Sefwi Anhwiaso

Several people are feared dead following a head-on collision between a Kumasi-bound Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus popularly known as Kufuor bus and a Sprinter bus at Sefwi Anhwiaso.

An eyewitness told Akoma FM the accident occurred around 10am Monday.

“The Metro bus was heading to Wiawso when it collided with the Sprinter bus which was also heading to Kumasi from Bopa,” he said.

Bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Anhwiaso community and Bibiani government hospital morgues.

Most of the injured have been transported to the Bibiani government hospital for treatment.

---With files from 3news.com