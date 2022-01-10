ModernGhana logo
Ejura: Pregnant mothers delivering on floor as 50-bed maternity block project left to rot

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Pregnant women at Ejura in the Ashanti Region and its environs are delivering on bare floor due to inadequate beds at the maternity ward as 50-bed capacity maternity block which was initiated by chiefs in the area was left to rot.

The residents noted that the poor state of the current maternity block at Ejura Municipal Government Hospital had left residents, particularly pregnant and lactating women dire conditions.

The maternity block which is about 60 percent complete was started by the Ejura Traditional Area led by Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II in 2017 to replace the current one which is in a dilapidated form.

The facility when completed with serve thousands of people in over 100 communities in Ejura and it's environs.

Although the chiefs have not abandoned the project, the residents believe support from government will help complete the block early to ease access to health delivery among pregnant women in the area.

Some pregnant women on admission at the hospital at the time our news team visited complained bitterly over the lack of space and the dilapidated nature of the hospital's maternity block

Speaking to this reporter on Saturday, January 8, 2022, the Medical Superintendent at Ejura Government Hospital Dr Emmanuel Amoah Aboagye disclosed that the facility when completed will provide enough space for the women before, during and after labour.

"Ejura Hospital is among the facilities in the Region with high attending rate with Over 200 pregnant women delivering every month and the situation put pressure on us due to poor state of our current maternity block.

“It has come as a great concern that our women deliver on the floor and that they only have one tap at the maternity ward. This is very dangerous for our mothers as they have to queue up and take turns to use the bathroom.

”It is very saddening that even the health workers themselves are at risk because they have to deliver someone, while on the floor, which is not conducive for them as they are not able to do their work professionally,” Dr Amoah-Aboagye stated.

He added that the facility will solve most of the challenges pregnant women who patronise the hospital face by providing additional beds and facilities for both patients and staff.

Dr Aboagye commended Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II for the hospital project.

Residents in that area are appealing to government and other stakeholders in the health sector to take immediate step to complete a 50-bed capacity maternity block initiated by chiefs in the area.

