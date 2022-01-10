GAF was never my target; but I apologise — ASEPA clarifies his alleged presidential jet used by Akufo-Addo’s relatives

ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has said it never intended to tarnish the image of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) when it alleged that some relatives of President Akufo-Addo used the country’s presidential jet for Christmas shopping in UK last month.

Over the weekend, ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson said some family members of the president as well as their companions chilled in the air with the presidential jet during the Christmas period.

“So between the twentieth and 30th of December, 2021, during the Christmas, the offspring of a direct relation of the President took Ghana's Presidential Jet the Falcon EX stream out traveling to the UK only for Christmas shopping.

“They didn't go alone, they went with their companions and celebrated in the sky all through the outing, taking snap recordings and displaying their fortunate experience,” Mensah Thompson said in a Facebook post.

But the ASEPA boss on Sunday retracted his allegation as GAF issued a statement insisting that the information put out by Mensah Thompson is untrue, frivolous, and without any basis.

Reacting to the part of the GAF statement where it states that the ASEPA statement is an attempt to undermine its image, Mensah Thompson has through a Facebook post emphasised that that was never his intention.

“I have seen this statement from the Ghana Armed Forces, first of all the Ghana Armed Forces was not never target of my publication.

“To say my publication was targetted at destroying the hard earned reputation as of the Ghana Armed Forces is extremely far-fetched,” Mensah Thompson said in his post.

He added, “There is nowhere in my publication did I attack the image or even mention the name of the armed forces.”

