1992 Constitution bogus, fraudulent; it’s time to kill that ‘sakawa’ document — Economic Fighters League

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has reiterated its call for a review of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

According to the vocal advocacy group, the 1992 Constitution is a bogus and fraudulent document that needs to be killed with high level of urgency.

The Economic Fighters League argue that it is because of the 1992 Constitution that Ghana has endured retrogressive governance, constitutional dictatorship, poverty and underdevelopment in the last three decades.

“The people of Ghana have endured 30 years of retrogressive governance, constitutional dictatorship, poverty and underdevelopment as a result of the 1992 Sakawa Constitution,” part of a statement from the EFL released on Constitution Days reads.

It adds, “The death of this bogus and fraudulent document is inevitable but we must not be complacent. We must continue our organization and political education. For as Kwame Nkrumah said, “organization decides everything”.

In a review of the Constitution, the EFL wants proportional representation to replace winner-takes-all for inclusive governance.

It also wants the dictatorial powers of the President to be drastically cut down and the ownership and control of the country’s resources vested in the Ghanaian people rather than rich foreign companies.

Read the full statement from EFL below:

07/01/2022

Press Release

THE IMMINENT DEATH OF THE 1992 SAKAWA CONSTITUTION

1. The people of Ghana have endured 30 years of retrogressive governance, constitutional dictatorship, poverty and underdevelopment as a result of the 1992 Sakawa Constitution.

2. Constitutions are the foundations upon which democratic countries are built. They are supposed to guard against oppression and be the source of hope for the less privileged. Unfortunately, we are being governed with a constitution that serves the interest of the few to the detriment of the majority.

3. For few years now, the Economic Fighters League has made it our foremost agenda to push for the abolishment of the 1992 Sakawa constitution because of our conviction that we cannot have a bad constitution and expect a good society.

4. It is gratifying that many have now joined the struggle, helped expand the conversation and Ghanaians are getting increasingly aware that their enemy is the 1992 Constitution and that it must die if we must live.

5. In its place, we must have a new constitution in which

i.Ex-gratia must be abolished

ii.Proportional representation should replace winner-takes-all for inclusive governance

iii.There should be provision for binding long-term

development plan

iv.The dictatorial powers of the President should be drastically cut down

v.The ownership and control of the country’s resources should be vested in the people rather than rich foreign companies

vi.African unity must be pursued to its logical conclusion

vii.The people must have the power to remove their President, ministers and MPs directly

viii.The IGP, Chief Justice and other Judges, DCEs, Heads of CHRAJ and NCCE should not be appointed by the President

ix.DCEs should be elected directly by the people x.Etc.

6. These are a few of the many proposals for the #NewConstitutionNow agenda

7. Due to the urgency of the need for a New Constitution, we have decided to form a coalition of willing individuals and organisations to challenge the NPP/NDC in 2024 elections who continue to benefit from the 1992 Constitution and are hellbent on protecting it.

8. This will enable us to fight the battle for New Constitution on two fronts in a coordinated fashion.

9. The death of this bogus and fraudulent document is inevitable but we must not be complacent. We must continue our organization and political education. For as Kwame Nkrumah said, “organization decides everything”.

10. #NewConstitutionNow #UntilweAreAllfree

#WeAreFighters

Nii Aryee Opare

National Spokesperson

0243057600

John Koomson

National Spokesperson

0554044663