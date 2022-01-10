A/R: Fire guts hotel, injures two persons in Pepie

Fire has destroyed some parts of Grand Eco Cabanas hotel in Pepie, near Abono in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

Two persons were injured in the fire.

The fire which started around 9pm on Saturday, 8 January 2022 from one of the rooms, spread to other rooms.

Rapid intervention by firefighters however put the flame under control.

According to the Firefighters, 5 out of 18 rooms including a conference hall, restaurant, Director's office, mini theatre, and laundry room were razed down by the fire.

The Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Peter Addai told Class FM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that two people got injured in the fire.

He said they were rushed to a hospital but were treated and discharged.

The cause of the fire, Mr Addai disclosed, is not immediately known but investigations have begun.

He advised the general public to secure first aid fire appliances to tackle fire within their premises while they await help from firefighters.

“People should still take precaution when using fire for any activity, infact they should install early warning detective systems at their premises to warn them in case there is any fire.

“They should also have first aid fire appliances in place, first aid fire appliances like extinguishers so that they can use it to tackle any fire within their premises,” Mr Addai stated.

